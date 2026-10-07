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'Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all': Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to become parents again

'Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all': Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to become parents again

The update quickly drew congratulatory messages from fans, friends and members of the film fraternity, marking another rare personal moment the couple has chosen to share publicly since becoming parents in July 2025.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 12:03 PM IST
'Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all': Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to become parents againSidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Expecting Second Baby

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. The actors shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, posting a sweet picture featuring their 15-month-old daughter, Saraayah, as part of the announcement.

In the joint post, Kiara captioned the image: “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.” The photo shows Saraayah holding a tiny white sock, with her little hand supported by both parents, symbolising the upcoming addition to their family.

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The update quickly drew congratulatory messages from fans, friends and members of the film fraternity, marking another rare personal moment the couple has chosen to share publicly since becoming parents in July 2025.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

From rumours to confirmation

The announcement comes weeks after speculation about a second pregnancy gained traction online. In September, Salman Khan jokingly told Sidharth, “Hopefully you will have another one soon!” during a public interaction, fuelling fan excitement, though neither star had confirmed anything at the time.

Earlier, in July 2026, some claims had suggested the couple might be expecting again, but those reports remained unconfirmed until today’s official post.

DON'T MISS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second child, share adorable post with daughter Dua

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A fast-growing family

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in February 2023. They announced their first pregnancy in February 2025 and welcomed daughter Saraayah Malhotra on July 15, 2025, in Mumbai.

With this latest announcement, the Shershaah co-stars are set to expand their family once more, even as Kiara continues her film commitments, including her recent appearance in the ensemble project Toxic alongside Yash and Nayanthara.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 12:03 PM IST
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