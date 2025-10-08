'Bollywood is back in Britain': Keir Starmer announces Yash Raj Films' plan to make 3 movies in UK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Wednesday that Yash Raj Films, India's leading production company, will be making three major films in the United Kingdom starting in early 2026. This move is expected to generate over 3,000 jobs and significantly boost the UK economy by millions of pounds. The announcement was made during Starmer's visit to Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, as part of his two-day trade mission aimed at strengthening UK-India relations.

Advertisement

Starmer was accompanied by representatives from some of the UK's top film organizations, including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios, and Civic Studios. The visit coincided with Yash Raj Studios' 20th anniversary in India, which will be marked on October 12th.

Yash Raj Films' decision to return to the UK for these major productions follows an eight-year gap, highlighting the growing impact of the UK-India trade agreement.

"Bollywood is back in Britain, and it's bringing jobs, investment, and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking," the UK PM said. "This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country."

Advertisement

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, expressed excitement about the return to filming in the UK, a country that holds a special place in the company's history. He noted that some of their most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), were shot in the UK.

"We were honoured to host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at YRF today to ink this pact and also had the pleasure to discuss how India and the UK could come together to push the content landscape globally through landmark collaborations like this," Widhani said.

He further stressed that Yash Raj Films is also producing a stage adaptation of DDLJ in the UK, the English musical titled Come Fall in Love. Reflecting on the significance of the collaboration, Widhani added, "It is truly special to reignite YRF and UK's filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ."

Advertisement

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy also highlighted the strength of both the UK and India's film industries, noting that Bollywood and British studios working together is a natural fit. She said, "By making these Bollywood blockbusters in Britain we will be driving more growth in our world-class creative industries."

