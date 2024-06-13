'Boycott Netflix' trends on X ahead of Junaid Khan's ‘Maharaj’ release; find out why

Hashtag ‘Boycott Netflix’ is trending on social media for quite some time now, and the reason being Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film ‘Maharaj’. The film that also stars Jaideep Ahlawat is set to release tomorrow, June 14.

The Gujarat High Court on has now stayed the release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' following the plea, which claimed that the movie would incite violence against followers of a Hindu sect.

Several people took to social media platform X, urging people to ‘Boycott Netflix’ and ‘Ban Maharaj’. They claimed that Netflix has been promoting ‘anti-Hindu’ content.

One of the many X users who called for a ban on the film was VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi. “Won’t tolerate the disrespect of Sanatan Dharma . Ban Maharaj Film. #BoycottNetflix,” Prachi wrote on X.

One person on X wrote, “Why was religion introduced into a film made on food a few months ago ?? And now the insult to Hindu saints, how long will this continue?” The same message was shared by many others as well.

A user wrote, “The poster for Maharaj shows a tilak-sporting, tuft-bearing man on one side, while there is a sharply dressed young man (Amir Khan’s son Junaid) As always Anti-Hindu web-series and movies have been shown on Netflix in the past as well”

An official note described the film as being set in pre-independent India. It stated that the movie is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by “allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure”.

In the movie, Junaid Khan portrays Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, who was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. Being a student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.

The movie has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment.