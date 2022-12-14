Boycott Pathaan trends on Twitter after release of SRK, Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' song: Know why

Ever since the release, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song 'Besharam Rang' from Pathaan has been the talk of the town. While some are praising the song for SRK and Deepika’s chemistry, others are calling to boycott the film.

Twitter is trending with ‘Boycott Pathaan’, and is flooded with people who are of the opinion that Bollywood has lost all its ideas. Some users on the platform are also comparing the upcoming film to Kantara.

The trend 'Boycott Pathaan' started soon after the first single of Pathaan 'Besharam Rang' was unveiled on Monday. Some of the users demanding the boycott shared screenshots from the song wherein Deepika is wearing a saffron-coloured outfit and is held from the back by SRK.

A user who claimed to be a former banker wrote, "I've been a banker for 40 years. And you can trust me on Bankruptcy! When there is bankruptcy of ideas, talent and morality, the only option that remains is to auction your assets to public!"

Another user said that the way the Creator made fun of the saffron color in the film Pathan, he strongly condemns and opposes the act if it is a well-thought-out conspiracy. "I boycott this film!"

One user wrote, "The difference between a South Indian film which pays tribute to our Bharatiya culture & traditions & a Bollywoodiya dirt which latches on to obscenity for gaining some success. No wonder the former is a blockbuster & no one watches the latter."

Pathaan is all set to hit big screens on January 25, 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film also features John Abraham. The multi-starrer directed by Siddharth Anand is said to be a high-octane action film. Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film.

