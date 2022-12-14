'Besharam Rang shot with a dirty mindset': MP Home Minister wants to ban SRK, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has been the talk of the town lately. With its latest song Besharam Rang released on December 12, the movie also seems to have landed in the middle of a controversy. This comes as Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday objected to the costumes of the songs and called in for a correction.

"The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration," he said. In a tweet, he also mentioned that Deepika Padukone is a supporter of the tukde-tukde gang.

Not just Mishra, but Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President, All India Hindu Mahasabha, took to Twitter to share his disappointment with the movie. He said that there has been an insult of saffron in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. "Why is the film censor board sleeping? Hindu Mahasabha will oppose it," he said.

The first song of the most anticipated film in 2023, has already garnered over 3.4 crore views so far on the Yash Raj Films handle on YouTube. It continues to receive a huge interest from music lovers and Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's fans across the country.

Pathaan will release on silver screen on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles. Khan shot the film in YRF Studios prior to COVID-19 second wave whereas some parts were shot in Dubai as well.

