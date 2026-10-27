B.P. Singh dies at 77: CID creator and actor who played DCP Chitrole passes away

READ THIS: Who is Rithvik Jyothi Raj? Rajinikanth’s 'grandson' in Jailer 2 is just 13 and runs a coding company

B.P. Singh’s DCP Chitrole character in CID

While Singh earned widespread recognition behind the camera, his appearance as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole made him a familiar face to CID viewers. His character, associated with the senior leadership of the crime investigation team, added another dimension to his long association with the show.

Advertisement

Unlike the central investigative characters played by Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty, Chitrole appeared as a senior police officer whose interactions with the team formed part of the programme’s broader storytelling.

Singh’s involvement in front of the camera reflected his deep connection with the series, which he helped shape as its creator, producer and director. For viewers who followed CID over the years, he was not just the person responsible for the show’s success but also a recognisable presence on screen.

CID became a landmark in Indian television

Launched in 1998, CID became one of India's best-known and longest-running crime investigation programmes. Its stories revolved around murder investigations, forensic evidence, interrogations and the efforts of a dedicated team of officers to solve complicated cases.

Advertisement

The show built a loyal following through memorable characters, suspense-driven episodes and dialogues that became part of popular culture. Its enduring popularity also helped establish crime investigation as a major genre in Indian television.

Singh was instrumental in developing the show's distinctive format and maintaining audience interest through years of storytelling. The programme's success extended beyond its original broadcasts, with repeat telecasts continuing to attract viewers.

ALSO READ: ‘Qaatil nahi… aashiq hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan unveils fierce ‘King’ poster, show his brutal yet romantic avatar ahead of December 24 release

His notable work apart from CID

B.P. Singh, who served as chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) from 2018 to 2020, built a decades-long career in Indian television, becoming a prominent name in crime and horror storytelling through iconic shows such as CID and Aahat.

Singh began his career as a news cameraman with Doordarshan in 1973. He was also associated with Ek Shunya Shunya, a crime series from the Doordarshan era, before moving into television production.

His other notable productions included CID: Special Bureau, Achanak 37 Saal Baad, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Hum Ne Li Hai... Shapath. He also produced the silent comedy Gutur Gu, the crime-fantasy series SuperCops Vs Super Villains, and shows such as Divya Drishti, Abhay, Laut Aao Trisha and Satrangi Sasural.