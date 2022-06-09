'Brahmastra': Megastar Amitabh Bachchan looks intense as 'Guru' in new poster

Director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to reveal the first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan’s character, ‘’ Guru’’ in his upcoming trilogy Brahmastra. The veteran actor showcased intense looks while carrying a sword in the first-look poster. The new teaser released also revealed the characters of Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Ayan Mukerji went on to write on Instagram after the release of the first look poster: “GURU (and his Prabhastra - The Sword of Light).” He continued by sharing, “Since my first meeting with Mr Bachchan in 2016 to discuss Brahmastra, he has always said that he loved the concept of this venture - Ancient Indian Astras, which are protected in India Today! This blend of ancient Indian Spirituality and modern India - had really appealed to him, and to my great fortune, he agreed to be a part of Brahmastra...”

He continued by saying, “And changed the destiny of our movie - by bringing his magnificent energy to our Guru - filling him with grace, wit and wisdom. So much excitement and respect in my heart today, as we launch our Guru Poster, and celebrate this collaboration with the Greatest of Indian Cinema!”

Ayan Mukerji has also revealed that the complete trailer will be released on June 15.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli were present at Visakhapatnam for the teaser launch; they were welcomed with dhol beats and a shower of flower petals. Part one of the trilogy is set to release in the latter half of 2022, on September 9.

Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva is an upcoming fantasy adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The movie also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The movie is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions Label.