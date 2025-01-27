'Chhaava' row: After Chhatrapati's descendants, Maharashtra minister asks makers to delete Vicky-Rashmika dance sequence

Chhaava, the biographical film featuring Vicky Kaushal as the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has run into trouble due to a particular dance sequence in the film. After the Maratha ruler's descendants, senior Maharashtra minister Uday Samant called for a ban on the film's release due to "objectionable content".

Samant, who is also Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's confidant, took particular umbrage to a dance sequence in the film. He questioned the sequence's authenticity and said that it should be deleted. The sequence in question showed Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna performing 'lezim'.

"The movie made by Vicky Kaushal shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje dancing. The director should cut this part. This movie should be shown to historians and scholars. If they raise objections, we will not let it be released," Samant told news reporters on Sunday.

While acknowledging the makers' efforts to bring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy to a wider audience, the minister said that historical accuracy should be maintained.

Furthermore, he called on the makers of Chhaava to consult historians and scholars and remove controversial scenes before release.

"Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honour of the Maharaj will not be tolerated," he stated.

On Friday, former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati suggested that filmmakers should show their film to historians before theatrical release. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He, however, added Chhaava director Laxman Utekar recently showed him the trailer, after which he told them to consult a few historians to watch the film to "address inaccuracies". He, however, mentioned that the makers haven't consulted any historians so far.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film focuses on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhaava is based on the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Diana Penty in significant roles. Chhaava will release in theatres worldwide on February 14.