Deepika Padukone's look from Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary goes viral. Netizens say, 'Rekha from Khoon Bhari Maang'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight during her runway appearance at designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday night. The illustrious designer marked a milestone of 25 years in the industry with an extravagant fashion show on Friday.

Deepika Padukone graced the event in a chic monochrome white ensemble that exuded both elegance and sophistication, featuring tailored pants, a sleek top, and a flowing trench coat.

Her outfit was beautifully accessorized with layered necklaces, including a striking ruby-and-diamond choker paired with a cross pendant.

To elevate her ensemble, Deepika sported matching bracelets over black leather gloves, striking a perfect balance between boldness and refinement. A fashionable headband rounded off her look.

A video of Deepika Padukone's appearance at Mukherjee's 25th anniversary celebration went viral on social media. Padukone's appearance on the runway left netizens far from impressed.

While Reddit users compared her look to that of Rekha's from the 80s film Khoon Bhari Maang, some others said that Deepika was walking like a newbie.

"I thought it was Rekha from Khoon Bhari Maang," a user wrote.

"Why so many layers??? Why such big glasses?? Why that weird hair?? So many questions," a second user wrote.

"Wasn't Deepika a model once? And yet she is walking like a newbie zombie," a third user said.

"WTF, they made her look 50+! I legit thought Dimple Kapadia was walking the ramp for the first few seconds...," a fourth user said.

"At a glance I thought it's Amitabh," yet another user commented.

"Noooo why?? Maybe it's because I'm not cultured enough to understand high-end fashion, but I don't understand why fashion designers showcase such bakwaas outfits at ramp walks. If this outfit doesn't even suit someone like DP, then why would anyone want to get it?" a user asked.

"Why does she look so … uninspired? She’s been a model we know she has fiercer walks. The funeral dirge playing at the back doesn’t help with the female Karan johar like outfit," another user said.

"Looks like 80's bollywood villain," yet another user remarked.