Controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om dies at 63

Self-proclaimed godman Swami Om, who was known for his antics inside the Bigg Boss house, passed away at the age of 63 on Wednesday in Delhi. Swami Om, who was part of Bigg Boss 10, had been very ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

He also had a paralytic attack a few days ago, after which his health condition exacerbated. Swami Om also reportedly tested COVID-19 positive but he had recovered from it.

Son of Swami Om's friend Mukesh Jain, Arjun Jain was quoted by India Today as saying, "Swami Om was sick for the last few months. Even after recovering from the coronavirus, he had a lot of trouble walking due to weakness. He also had paralysis in half of his body. His condition worsened 15 days ago due to paralysis. He breathed his last this morning." He has been cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat today.

He became the talk of the town after he was caught stealing other contestants' toiletries and was seen making nasty remarks at fellow contestants.

During one of the tasks on this show, he was seen throwing his pee on contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra. After this, all the contestants including Bani J and Rohan Mehra complained about this act to Bigg Boss. The makers of the show then ousted Swami Om from the show.

Even after his Bigg Boss stint ended, the self-proclaimed godman was in the news for all the wrong reasons. After being evicted from Bigg Boss, Swami Om spoke against the host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss on various occasions. He had even threatened to damage the Bigg Boss set in Mumbai along with his followers.

