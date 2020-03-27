Coronavirus Lockdown in India: Ramayana telecast time, where and when to watch live

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that Ramayana would be rebroadcast on DD National from March 28, Saturday, on public demand. Two episodes of the iconic mythological serial of the 80s will be broadcast -- one in the morning from 9am to 10am and another in evening from 9pm to 10pm.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.@narendramodi @PIBIndia@DDNational - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 27, 2020

With India coming to a standstill after the 21-day lockdown announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to coronavirus pandemic, people started talking about how Ramanand Sagar's epic serial Ramayana and BR Chopra's Mahabharat were popular during the 80s and 90s. Many users talked about how their Sunday mornings were shaped by these shows.

Dear @narendramodi ji @PrakashJavdekar ji Please consider asking DD, and advising other channels, to telecast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana and B R Chopra's Mahabharata daily. Perhaps two episodes a day each. They acted as magnets in quarantining people back then. They still can. - Pranasutra (@pranasutra) March 24, 2020

Users also suggested that how watching mythological shows can lead to reduced stress in the times of coronavirus. Others said that these iconic serials from the bygone era be retelcast back-to-back to enable a binge watching mood in the times of lockdown.

Ramanand Sagar directed Ramayana featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. The show also featured Late Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana. The show was originally telecast from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.

The BR Chopra directed Mahabharat featured Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, Roopa Ganguly playing the role of Draupadi, Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma Pitamah and Punit Issar portrayed the role of Duryodhan. It was originally telecast from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.

