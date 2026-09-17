Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 goes to Anant Nag: What comes with the prestigious honour?

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Nag, who has acted in more than 300 films, has worked across Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi cinema. His career has also included theatre and television, with his work in Malgudi Days remaining among his well-known television appearances. He made his acting debut in Kannada cinema and later became a prominent figure in both parallel and mainstream cinema.
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award adds to a long list of honours received by the actor. Nag was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2025 and has also received five Karnataka State Film Awards, besides other state-level recognitions.
What does the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient get?
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was instituted in 1969 to commemorate filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema. It is presented to an individual for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.
The award comes with three principal components:
- Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion
- A shawl
- Cash prize of ₹10 lakh
These are the formal components of the government’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
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The award is distinct from regular National Film Awards categories because it recognises an individual's overall contribution to Indian cinema, rather than a particular film or performance in a single year.