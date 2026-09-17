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Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 goes to Anant Nag: What comes with the prestigious honour?

Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 goes to Anant Nag: What comes with the prestigious honour?

The award will be presented to Anant Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, 2026

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 1:00 AM IST
Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 goes to Anant Nag: What comes with the prestigious honour?Anant Nag has been selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024

Veteran actor Anant Nag has been selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the highest honour in Indian cinema, recognising his contribution to Indian cinema and a career spanning more than five decades. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday, September 16, following the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

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The award will be presented to Anant Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, 2026. The government said the honour recognises his “illustrious cinematic journey” and contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

READ THIS: National Film Awards ceremony moves beyond Delhi: 72nd edition to be held in Gujarat

Nag, who has acted in more than 300 films, has worked across Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi cinema. His career has also included theatre and television, with his work in Malgudi Days remaining among his well-known television appearances. He made his acting debut in Kannada cinema and later became a prominent figure in both parallel and mainstream cinema.

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The Dadasaheb Phalke Award adds to a long list of honours received by the actor. Nag was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2025 and has also received five Karnataka State Film Awards, besides other state-level recognitions.

What does the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient get?

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was instituted in 1969 to commemorate filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema. It is presented to an individual for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

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The award comes with three principal components:

  • Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion
  • A shawl
  • Cash prize of ₹10 lakh

These are the formal components of the government’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

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The award is distinct from regular National Film Awards categories because it recognises an individual's overall contribution to Indian cinema, rather than a particular film or performance in a single year.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 1:00 AM IST
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