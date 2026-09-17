Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 goes to Anant Nag: What comes with the prestigious honour?

READ THIS: National Film Awards ceremony moves beyond Delhi: 72nd edition to be held in Gujarat

Nag, who has acted in more than 300 films, has worked across Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi cinema. His career has also included theatre and television, with his work in Malgudi Days remaining among his well-known television appearances. He made his acting debut in Kannada cinema and later became a prominent figure in both parallel and mainstream cinema.

Advertisement

A lifetime of cinematic excellence, celebrated. 🎬🏆



The Government of India announces the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for Anant Nag’s outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious journey that has inspired generations.



📅 22 September 2026

📍… pic.twitter.com/UIfPYJEh5K — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 16, 2026

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award adds to a long list of honours received by the actor. Nag was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2025 and has also received five Karnataka State Film Awards, besides other state-level recognitions.

What does the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient get?

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was instituted in 1969 to commemorate filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema. It is presented to an individual for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

The award comes with three principal components:

Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion

A shawl

Cash prize of ₹10 lakh

These are the formal components of the government’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

ALSO READ: Mammootty turns 75: The superstar’s next chapter may be his most unexpected yet

The award is distinct from regular National Film Awards categories because it recognises an individual's overall contribution to Indian cinema, rather than a particular film or performance in a single year.