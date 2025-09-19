Deepika Padukone quit Kalki 2 after her role was reduced to a cameo: Report

Deepika Padukone would not be portraying the role of Sumathi aka SUM-80 in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Amid murmurs that the actress asked for a pay hike and reduced working hours, sources told India Today that her exit comes as her role was reduced to a cameo.

According to sources, the makers informed her that there were certain changes made in the script and her part was now reduced to a cameo. Deepika Padukone’s team was reportedly shocked to learn of the development as they were looking forward to the shooting of Kalki 2. This led them to part ways with Vyjayanthi Movies, the Nag Ashwin-directed film’s production house.

Vyjayanthi Movies in a caustic tweet said they were parting ways with Deepika Padukone, and added that a movie like Kalki “deserves that commitment and much more”. “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership,” it said.

Unconfirmed reports stated that Deepika Padukone asked for a 25 per cent salary hike, accommodation for her team, and fixed working hours.

Social media was abuzz with speculations on who would be cast to take over her role. Many also believed that the makers were primarily upset over the 8-hour work day demand.

Her exit from Kalki 2 comes after an abrupt exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’, which also caused quite a storm.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Nag Ashwin had indicated that the sequel could begin production towards the end of this year.