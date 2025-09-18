'Looks like another Vanga-like fiasco': Netizens after Kalki 2898 AD producers say Deepika Padukone wouldn't feature in sequel

Actor Deepika Padukone, who played SUM-80 in 'Kalki 2898 AD', will not return for the sequel. Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, announced her departure, stating that both parties could not reach a partnership despite working together on the first film. Padukone's role in the first film was pivotal, and she was pregnant during its shooting.

Kalki 2898 AD producer Vyjayanthi Movies stated, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership."

The production house added, "And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works (sic)." Soon after the news became viral, netizens had their takes to share.

Some users wondered whether this was another Vanga-like fiasco for the actor. Some others, however, wondered how the makers would justify Padukone's absence in the sequel.

" '... deserves that commitment and much more.' Damn, they are openly talking about her commitment. Looks like we have another Vanga-like fiasco here," a user commented.

A second user wrote: "The 8-hour work rule she wanted to have would have played a big part, I guess."

"Take 5-6 vanity vans there. Ask the producer for more money for this. Working for 8 hours only, like it's an ordinary job, and taking 20 crore for it. NO WONDERS," a third user said.

"Her character was pretty much central, though, will they recast her?" a user asked. "Honestly, they can get around by not showing her character in part 2. Maybe they can start with Kalki, already born, and the mother died at childbirth," yet another user commented.

" Not that her performance was very good in the first one, but what happened? The recast is going to be not great on the actress who replaced her," a user observed.

Earlier, she exited another project, 'Spirit', after reported differences over work schedules and contractual terms.

The ensemble cast of the Kalki 2898 AD included Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, with the story set in 2898 AD. The sequel is expected to continue the mythological and science fiction themes.

Director Nag Ashwin indicated that the sequel could begin production towards the end of this year.