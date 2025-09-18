Producers of Kalki 2898 AD on Thursday confirmed that Deepika Padukone would no longer feature in the sequel to the Prabhas-led film. The announcement followed discussions over contractual terms, with sources indicating Padukone's requests for increased remuneration and adjusted working hours led to disagreements. The producers hinted at concerns regarding her commitment, stating that a project like Kalki 2898 AD demands unwavering participation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Padukone reportedly sought a 25 per cent increase in her acting fee compared to her payment for the first instalment and insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to seven hours.

One source told entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, "Deepika Padukone demanded a 25 per cent increment on the acting fees she was paid for the first part of the film. That’s not all, she put her foot down on shooting for just 7 hours a day. Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX-heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount."

The source added that the makers were willing to provide her a luxury vanity for resting, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. The source further mentioned that the makers also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees.

Advertisement

"She and her team refused to adjust on either."

Padukone’s team also sought arrangements for her entourage, which comprises almost 25 people travelling with her on the sets. According to the source, her team demanded a 5-star accommodation and reimbursement for food throughout the duration of the shoot for her entourage.

"Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face." The production team tried to negotiate a reduction in the size of Padukone’s entourage during the shoot.

Despite attempts by the producers to compromise, Padukone remained firm. The team contrasted her stance with that of co-star Prabhas, who did not request a fee increment. These negotiations ultimately failed, leading the producers to end talks with Padukone’s representatives.

Advertisement

The situation echoed similar issues the producers encountered in other projects involving Padukone. An individual involved remarked, "This was the issue on Spirit too. And now Kalki 2898 AD. Actors have to be more collaborative to make films work."

The official statement from the producers referenced their inability to establish a partnership with Padukone and emphasised that a film of Kalki 2898 AD’s magnitude requires dedication and flexibility from all parties involved.