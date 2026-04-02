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'Dhurandhar 2' impact: Release date of Akshay Kumar-led Bhoot Bangla shifted to April 16

'Dhurandhar 2' impact: Release date of Akshay Kumar-led Bhoot Bangla shifted to April 16

The film's continued momentum has prompted stakeholders to avoid a direct clash and allow both titles to perform without overlap.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 2, 2026 5:01 PM IST
'Dhurandhar 2' impact: Release date of Akshay Kumar-led Bhoot Bangla shifted to April 16Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla rescheduled

The makers of Bhoot Bangla have announced a revised release date for the film, pushing its theatrical arrival to April 16, 2026, with paid previews scheduled to begin from 9 PM onwards.

In an official statement, the team said the decision was taken after discussions with distributors and exhibitors, amid the strong box office performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film's continued momentum has prompted stakeholders to avoid a direct clash and allow both titles to perform without overlap.

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"After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla. April 16, with the first show starting at 9 PM," the statement read.

Acknowledging the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the makers added, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry, and exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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The film will now open with paid previews on April 16, a strategy often used to build early buzz and generate word-of-mouth before a wider rollout. The team also expressed optimism about the new schedule, stating they look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas from the revised date.

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The move reflects a coordinated approach within the industry, with exhibitors aiming to balance screen space and audience attention between multiple releases currently drawing strong footfall.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Box Office Collection

As of day 14, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 10,456 shows and has collected a total of ₹920.02 crore in terms of net domestic collections. At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar 2 has made a total of ₹1,446.47 crore so far. 

About Bhoot Bangla

Bhoot Bangla is a horror-comedy that blends supernatural elements with humour, centred around eerie occurrences in a mysterious setting. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, with the duo expected to bring a mix of comic timing and suspense-driven storytelling to the screen.

Published on: Apr 2, 2026 5:01 PM IST
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