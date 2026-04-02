'Dhurandhar 2' impact: Release date of Akshay Kumar-led Bhoot Bangla shifted to April 16

The makers of Bhoot Bangla have announced a revised release date for the film, pushing its theatrical arrival to April 16, 2026, with paid previews scheduled to begin from 9 PM onwards.

In an official statement, the team said the decision was taken after discussions with distributors and exhibitors, amid the strong box office performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film's continued momentum has prompted stakeholders to avoid a direct clash and allow both titles to perform without overlap.

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"After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla. April 16, with the first show starting at 9 PM," the statement read.

Acknowledging the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the makers added, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry, and exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve."

The film will now open with paid previews on April 16, a strategy often used to build early buzz and generate word-of-mouth before a wider rollout. The team also expressed optimism about the new schedule, stating they look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas from the revised date.

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The move reflects a coordinated approach within the industry, with exhibitors aiming to balance screen space and audience attention between multiple releases currently drawing strong footfall.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Box Office Collection

As of day 14, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 10,456 shows and has collected a total of ₹920.02 crore in terms of net domestic collections. At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar 2 has made a total of ₹1,446.47 crore so far.

About Bhoot Bangla

Bhoot Bangla is a horror-comedy that blends supernatural elements with humour, centred around eerie occurrences in a mysterious setting. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, with the duo expected to bring a mix of comic timing and suspense-driven storytelling to the screen.