'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh's film crosses ₹900 crore in India, will it go any further?

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already a box office juggernaut. The highly anticipated sequel, also known as Dhurandhar 2, has been packing cinemas and minting money since day one.

As of day 14, the film has crossed the ₹900 crore mark at the Indian box office despite a fall of over 27 per cent in its daily collections, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 raked in a total of ₹674.14 crore in its first week and went on to make ₹41.75 crore on its day 9, ₹62.85 crore on its day 10, ₹68.10 crore on its day 11, ₹25.30 crore on its day 12, ₹27.75 crore on its day 13, and around ₹20.10 crore on its day 14.

With this, the film's total box office collection in India reached ₹920.02 crore as of its second Wednesday, translating to ₹1,101.47 crore in gross collections.

Out of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹862.79 crore, whereas its Telugu version made ₹37.27 crore. Its Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions raked in ₹16.20 crore, ₹1.48 crore, and ₹2.28 crore, respectively.

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in ₹1,446.47 crore so far. The film is likely to benefit further from the long weekend due to the Good Friday holiday, which is on April 3.

Advertisement

Given its stupendous box-office performance, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the headline act for Bollywood in Q1 2026. As it stormed past the ₹1,400 crore mark worldwide, the film has toppled the lifetime collections of the Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2.

Top Bollywood grossers in Q1 2026

S.No. Movie name India net collection (in ₹ crore) 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 920.02 2 Border 2 329.43 3 O'Romeo 72.89 4 The Kerala Story 2 52.52 5 Mardaani 3 51.80 6 Ikkis 31.85 7 Assi 11.44 8 Do Deewane Seher Mein 7.98 9 Tu Yaa Main 7.31 10 Rahu Ketu 6.42

Source: Sacnilk

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on Jaskirat Singh Rangi's transformation into undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari. It also puts the spotlight on Hamza's mission to take down the underworld and terror networks in Pakistan, headed by the antagonist Major Iqbal.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil in significant roles.