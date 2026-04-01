Will Dhurandhar's 7.5 hour-long director's cut release in theatres? What we know so far

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all the rage at the box office, shattering one record after another ever since its theatrical release. Amid this, there is chatter on social media that the film's makers are set to release a 7.5-hour-long extended director's cut of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2.

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A user wrote that the extended director's cut will have 3 intervals and will be screened in Hindi with English subtitles for a smoother presentation. It is being claimed that the special cut will release in India on April 5 in select screens.

"Only select cinemas will host the screenings, and show availability will remain minimal, with just a few screenings per week in chosen locations," the user said.

Mega Combo ✅#Dhurandhar mega combo with

7.5 Hour Combined Cut Is Ready to Hit the Big Screen ✅#Dhurandhar and #Dhurandhar2‌ are returning to the big screen in an exclusive combined cut, presenting the entire story as one continuous cinematic experience.



The merged version… pic.twitter.com/A7kyDFRS6Y — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) April 1, 2026

Another user shared the screenshot of what seemed like a new certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and claimed that the new version will have different sound mixing.

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The user said that there will be 2 shows every weekend for the new version, just like marathon screenings of the film being held in Hong Kong. "PS: the new version will have different sound mixing, songs will be the same, but now vocals will be more clear, and songs will be more like BGM."

Finally a win for cinema and every cinephile in country! #Dhurandhar & #DhurandharTheRevenge is set to release an extended 7 hours 30 minute director’s cut uncensored exclusively on premium screens (DC, IMAX, HDR and EPIQ)



A new certificate was issued by CBFC team today. The… pic.twitter.com/lNr4z0jG8x — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) March 31, 2026

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the ₹1,400 crore milestone within just 13 days of its run at the worldwide box office. As of its second Tuesday, the film minted a total of ₹1,435.41 crore globally and is likely to cross the ₹1,500 crore mark soon.

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In India, the film has neared the ₹900 crore mark as of its second Tuesday. Dhurandhar: The Revenge made a total ₹674.14 crore in its first week and went on to collect ₹41.75 crore on its day 9, ₹62.85 crore on its day 10, ₹68.10 crore on its day 11, ₹25.30 crore on its day 12, and ₹27.75 crore on its day 13.

With this, the film's total India net earnings stood at ₹899.92 crore as of Tuesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 follows the intense journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film explores his transformation into undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari as he embarks on a high-stakes mission to dismantle terror networks in Pakistan.

In addition to lead star Ranveer Singh, the Dhurandhar 2 cast features a powerhouse ensemble including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.