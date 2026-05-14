Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Check where and when to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster

Fifty-six days in and Dhurandhar 2 is not done yet. Ranveer Singh's spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, is still pulling audiences into theatres while simultaneously gearing up for its OTT debut, and the digital release may come with a bonus for fans who have already seen it once.

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According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 will begin streaming internationally on Netflix from May 14, 2026. Indian viewers will have to wait a little longer, as the film is expected to land on JioCinema at a later date. What has set the internet buzzing, however, is the reported "Raw & Undekha" cut, an extended OTT version that may include nearly three minutes of footage removed from the theatrical release in India. No official confirmation has been issued yet, but the prospect alone has considerably raised the anticipation around the premiere.

Closing in on Rs 1,800 crore

At the box office, the numbers continue to tick over. On its 56th day, Dhurandhar 2 added Rs 0.37 crore from 739 shows, roughly 7.5 per cent lower than Tuesday's Rs 0.40 crore collection, per Sacnilk data. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 1,144.21 crore, with the India gross at Rs 1,369.42 crore. Overseas, another Rs 0.03 crore on Day 56 pushed the international total to Rs 426.65 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 1,796.07 crore.

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With the Rs 1,800 crore milestone now within striking distance, attention has turned to whether the film can cross it before its theatrical run officially winds down.

Why it has lasted this long

A crowded release calendar has done little to slow Dhurandhar 2 down. Strong word-of-mouth, consistent audience support and Ranveer Singh's star power have kept the film relevant well past the point where most releases fade from multiplexes. Its sustained run over nearly two months has been widely regarded as one of the more impressive box office holds of the year.