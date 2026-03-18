Dhurandhar Part 2- ‘No spoilers please’: Aditya Dhar urges audience to not reveal plot points, hints at post-credits twist

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Wednesday issued an emotional appeal to audiences, asking them not to reveal spoilers and to preserve the theatrical experience for other viewers. In a social media post, Dhar reflected on the journey of the first film, which released globally on December 5 last year and the response it received from audiences around the world.

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He said he hopes fans experience the film as intended and leave with their own personal interpretation of what they felt. Dhar also thanked viewers for the overwhelming response to the movie, saying it gradually moved beyond its creators and became something audiences embraced as their own.

In a note addressed to fans, Dhar wrote, "To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family, 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would."

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Reflecting on the film’s journey, Dhar said the project eventually took on a life of its own among audiences, calling the response the most humbling and moving gift a filmmaker could receive.

The filmmaker said that when he and his team began work on the sequel, they were certain it needed to surprise audiences and evoke emotions viewers might not expect.

"So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar: The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: We had to surprise you," he wrote, adding that the team wanted audiences to feel emotions they were not prepared for — deeply and honestly.

Dhar also spoke about the importance of experiencing films in theatres, noting that cinema is meant to be shared collectively rather than watched casually on small screens. He added that films should not be watched on "someone's phone in a blurry image".

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He also left fans with a teasing hint, writing, "Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling." The line quickly sparked speculation online about a possible post-credits scene.

About the film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is set to release worldwide on March 19, 2026, carries forward the espionage narrative that began with Dhurandhar in 2025.

At the centre of the story is Hamza Ali Mazari, whose true identity is revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an intelligence operative working deep inside enemy territory as the mission spirals into a complex web of politics, espionage and revenge.

The film's cast includes Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera.