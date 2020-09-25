'Distasteful! When will I stop getting dragged into cricket': Anushka Sharma hits out at Sunil Gavaskar

Anushka Sharma has hit out at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comments on the actress. Gavaskar was commentating for the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Kings XI Punjab that saw a dismal performance by Anushka Sharma's husband and skipper Virat Kohli. In his commentary Gavaskar said that he only practiced with the actress during the lockdown.

"Ab jo lockdown tha toh sirf Anushka ke bowling ki practice ki unhone, voh video dekhiye. Usse toh kuch nahi banna hai (He only practiced his bowling with Anushka during the lockdown. Check the video. That's not going to help)," said Gavaskar.

Reacting to his comments, Sharma said, "That Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game?" She said that she is sure that Gavaskar has respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating, and asked, if he should not have the same level of respect for her and them.

"I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?" she said.

Sharma also said in her Instagram story, "Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this."

Kings XI Punjab scored 206/3 but RCB was restricted to just 109.

This is not the first time Anushka Sharma has been dragged into cricket for Virat Kohli's poor performance. Earlier, Kohli fans had also dragged her into cricket for his underwhelming game.

