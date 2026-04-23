Don 3 in trouble? Ranveer Singh returns ₹10 crore — Here’s what we know

Ranveer Singh has reportedly agreed to return his signing amount to Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment amid the dispute linked to his exit from Don 3. According to media reports, the amount was around ₹10 crore.

The report also said Ranveer has promised to give Excel Entertainment a ‘stake’ in his next film, tentatively titled Pralay. Details about the percentage of the stake have not been disclosed. Neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar nor Excel Entertainment has issued a statement confirming these details so far.

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What is the dispute all about?

The reported tension began after Ranveer exited Don 3, which is being produced by Excel Entertainment. The fallout became public amid reports of script disagreements and delays. It was earlier reported that Excel was seeking ₹40 crore in compensation, citing pre-production expenses, scheduling changes and related losses. The production house reportedly maintained that the groundwork had been completed with Ranveer’s approval.

Ranveer, on the other hand, reportedly stepped away because of dissatisfaction with the script, the absence of a bound script and concerns about the project’s management. As the matter escalated, the Producers Guild of India also reportedly stepped in to mediate.

There were also reports that Aamir Khan had intervened to help resolve the conflict between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar. However, the actor later dismissed the speculation. As per Bollywood Hungama, he "flatly denied any hand in the Ranveer-Farhan Akhtar dispute".

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What will happen to Don 3 now?

With conflicting reports, uncertainty around the franchise and discussion over Farhan possibly stepping into the lead role, Don 3 remains in flux. An official statement from the makers is still awaited. For now, the reported settlement details have added a new turn to the dispute, but the future of the film remains unclear.