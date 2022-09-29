Drishyam 2 teaser released: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer to release on Nov 18

Teaser of the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer thriller Drishyam 2 was released at 12 pm today. The one minute-22 second-long teaser starts with the events from the previous Drishyam instalment and further goes on to show Devgn recording what seems like a confession video. The Singham 2 and Runway 34 actor goes on to say, “Mera naam Vijay Salgaonkar hai aur ye mera confession hain.”

The teaser was shared on Twitter by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh wrote, “AJAY DEVGN: ‘DRISHYAM 2’ TEASER ARRIVES…. The case reopens… Drishyam 2 recall teaser out now… Stars Ajay Devgn… Costars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta… Directed by Abhishek Pathak… In *cinemas* 18 November 2022.”

Devgn also shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? Drishyam 2 in cinemas on 18th November, 2022.”

Drishyam 2 is the sequel of the 2015 film Drishyam, directed by National Award winner Nishikant Kamat and also a remake of the 2021 Malayalm film Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal. The film revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar, a fourth fail cable company owner who lives with his wife Nandini and daughters Anju and Anu in a hilly town in Goa. Apart from his family, Vijay loves cinema and is a big movie buff. An unfortunate incident in their daughter’s life lands them in front of IG Meera Deshmukh.

The film, which will release on November 18 this year, has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in significant roles. Taal actor Akshaye Khanna will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in the film. Drishyam 2 has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Viacom18 Studios, Panorama Studios and T-Series will present the upcoming Ajay Devgn whodunit.

