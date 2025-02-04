'Drum roll for 2025's first love story': Karan Johar gives thumbs up to Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's 'Loveyapa'

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar supported the new romantic comedy 'Loveyapa', which features Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. Karan recently posted a film poster on his Instagram, showcasing the lead actors forming Korean heart shapes with their hands.

He described 'Loveyapa' as a film that resonates with the tech-savvy Gen Z audience and praised its engaging storyline.

"Drum roll for 2025's first love story success story... Loveyapa talks to the tech and app obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision... its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!! You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble) and root for the magical and endearing leads Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor," he said in a post.

He expressed his admiration for the film, noting its captivating plot and strong performances from the cast. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director also recognized director Advait Chandan for his unique storytelling that blends humour, emotion, and a lively pace.

Karan congratulated producers Madhu Mantena, Shrishti Behl, and the entire team for delivering an enjoyable cinematic experience. " I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace , relentless energy , humour , emotion and solid story telling to the fore!!! Congratulations to Madhu Mantena , Shrishti Behl and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while!"

Khushi Kapoor shared Karan's praise on her Instagram Stories, using emoticons to convey her thanks.

Directed by Advait Chandan and backed by Phantom Films, 'Loveyapa' marks the first time on screen for both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The story revolves around a couple whose phones are swapped by the girl's father.

The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda. 'Loveyapa' will be released in theatres on Friday, February 7 alongside Himesh Reshammiya's 'Badass Ravikumar'.

Khushi Kapoor is also set to star in 'Nadaaniyan', a movie from Dharma Productions, which will be available on Netflix India later this year.