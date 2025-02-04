Netflix unveils 2025 slate: Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Nadaaniyan' among top releases

Netflix has unveiled an exciting array of movies and TV series for India, aiming to boost its content offerings in the competitive streaming landscape. The 2025 lineup features 25 titles, including six films, 14 series, and five unscripted projects.

A standout is a Bollywood-themed series titled 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', created by Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment. This series promises a mix of humor and drama, along with several celebrity appearances.

The film 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins', directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. 'Nadaaniyan' will showcase the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside Khushi Kapoor.

An unscripted series, 'Dining With The Kapoors', directed by Smriti Mundhra, will offer a glimpse into Bollywood’s first family. The lineup also includes Netflix's first Telugu original, 'Super Subbu', and a Tamil film titled 'Test'.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, expressed excitement about the diverse offerings, which span genres from romantic comedies to thrillers.

Returning favorites include 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', 'Delhi Crime', 'Rana Naidu', 'Kohrra', and a new season of 'Khakee'. Collaborations with Yash Raj Films will introduce 'Akka' and 'Mandala Murders'. Other notable titles include 'Aap Jaisa Koi', 'The Royals', 'Toaster', and a new comedy special by Vir Das.

An impressive selection of theatrical films is set to debut on Netflix India, showcasing the work of some of the industry's most renowned creators, including Ajay Devgn Films, Dharma Productions, Luv Films, and others.

In addition, Netflix a strong lineup from South India, with nine films each in Tamil and Telugu. This collection includes action, thrillers, and drama, featuring iconic stars like Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Vijay Deverakonda, and Pawan Kalyan.

Additionally, Netflix has secured exclusive rights to WWE programming with Hindi commentary through a $5 billion deal. This move is part of Netflix’s strategy to solidify its presence in India, a crucial market for future growth.

India has emerged as the second-largest market for Netflix in terms of subscriber growth, with fierce competition from platforms like JioStar and Amazon, which are also expanding their streaming services.