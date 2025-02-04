'Poha with pataudis': Netizens poke fun at Netflix's 'Dining With The Kapoors' announcement

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday released its slate of upcoming movies, series and unscripted shows for 2025. Among the many films and shows featured was Dining With The Kapoors, an unscripted show featuring Bollywood's most iconic family bonding over food and films.

In the show, the family members talk about their memories of growing up together apart from their love of food and the first family of Bollywood's relationship with cinema. Soon after the announcement of the show went viral, Internet users were quick to share their takes.

Related Articles

While some came up with hilarious suggestions of upcoming shows for Netflix, others raised a larger point of a lack of good content pipeline in the Hindi film industry.

"Poha with pataudis," a user commented.

"Baigan with Devgans, Paan with Pandays, Supaari with Orry," a social media user said.

"What's next for Netflix...Khana with khans, Breakfast with bachhans????" another user asked.

"We google side hustles for more money, these people email Netflix as a side hustle," a third user commented in jest.

"This comment thread is awesome. But on a serious note , damn bollywood is in trouble. The biggies feel the need to white wash themselves. First HR and now this," a fourth user commented.

"Kinda sad seeing Bollywood on its last legs struggling to find good new content to put out, and instead just gargling and spitting out shows discussing family legacy..., almost as if its become a shadow of itself..." yet another user said.

"What's going on with Netflix? Are they out of ideas that they keep doing docuseries and reality shows on film families? India is huge! There must be so many true crime shows, cultural docuseries they could make about so many things. Get Rocky and Mayur to make a food show," a user noted.

Directed and written by Smriti Mundhra, Dining With The Kapoors is backed by Armaan Jain, Varun Ambani, Naval Gamadia, and Smriti Mundhra.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the show also features Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Rima Jain.

It will also feature other members of the family including Saif Ali Khan, Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, and Zahan Kapoor among others.