'Dunki' box office collection: SRK-starrer poised to breach Rs 200 cr-mark in India and Rs 400 cr worldwide, says trade analyst

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' has garnered Rs 380 crore in gross worldwide collection, said trade analyst Sumit Kadel on Monday and said that the movie ended 2023 on a "high note".

Kadel also said that the comedy drama is poised to breach the coveted Rs 200 crore-mark in India and Rs 400 crore worldwide.

"Dunki ends the year on a high note, registers double digit collections! Garners 11.25cr India nett and Worldwide Gross of 380.60cr. The film is firmly poised to breach the 200cr mark in India and 400cr," said Kadel in a post on X platform (formerly Twitter).

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind 'Dunki', said the movie has grossed Rs 380.6 crore globally.

"Grateful for all the love that has made this journey a worldwide entertainer," the production house posted on X.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie that has illegal immigration at the heart of its plot, opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21 but managed to draw the audience.

'Dunki', based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Sacnilk, an industry tracker, said Dunki had a good second weekend with Rs 27.5-crore net "to end 2023 on a high note".

Globally, the film earned Rs 57.43 crore on day one, Rs 45.10 crore on day two, Rs 49.71 crore on day three, Rs 52.78 crore on day four, Rs 46.56 crore on day five, Rs 20.31 crore on day six, Rs 16.80 crore on day seven, Rs 12.29 crore on day eight, Rs 12.10 crore on day nine, Rs 16.78 crore on day ten and Rs 20.34 crore on its eleventh day, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.