ED summons Kaabil actor Yami Gautam in money laundering case

Mumbai unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Yami Gautam in connection with an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation. The Bala actor has been asked to appear for questioning on July 7. Zone 2 of ED is investigating the case against Yami Gautam.

This is the second summon issued by the financial crimes watchdog. The Bala actor was summoned earlier but could not depose then. ED issued summons after it discovered in its primary investigation the bank accounts were connected to the actor. The alleged FEMA violation entails suspect foreign monetary transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore in her private bank account which the Kaabil actor allegedly hid from authorities.

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons actor Yami Gautam, asking her to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/orR0zzk2nn — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

The Central agency has summoned many Bollywood bigwigs in the past including fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar and Sabyasachi Mukherjee for money laundering.

Yami Gautam was recently in news for tying the knot with the Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4. She took to her social media to share a snap from the wedding with her fans and followers.

Yami Gautam is known for her roles in films like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Uri, Bala and Badlapur. Besides Hindi films, she has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Rich List 2021; here's how much they earn per post