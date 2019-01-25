Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India earns Rs 8.5 crore in first week; fails to recover overall cost

Emraan Hashmi's latest release Why Cheat India is slogging at box office as Uri-The Surgical Strike and Simmba continue to woo the audience. The film was released on January 18, and in the first week, it managed to collect only Rs 8.50 crore.

Directed by Soumik Sen, Why Cheat India is Emraan Hashmi's lowest opener in the last 10 years, barring Rush. According to boxofficeindia.com, Why Cheat India is unlikely to cross even Rs 10-crore mark as it has very few screenings in the second week.

Based on corruption in the Indian education system, where Hashmi plays the role of Rakesh Singh, a man who is involved in the rigging of examination and counterfeiting degrees and certificates, is made on the budget of Rs 27 crore.

The earned Rs 6.6 crore in the first four days, including Rs 1.71-crore on the first day. The film managed to collect Rs 2.25 crore on January 20 due to weekend.

Among the overseas markets, the film earned Rs 2.68 lakh at the Australia box office and Rs 52,355 at the New Zealand box office.

Emraan Hashmi's film has also received mixed reviews from critics. Why Cheat India was titled Cheat India, earlier. However, the makers of the film changed the name after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objection over its title. With Why Cheat India, Emraan Hashmi has made a debut in production. He had featured Shreya Dhanwanthary for this project.

