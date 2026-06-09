'Few scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor were...': 'Peddi' director to remove controversial scenes

The makers of Peddi have begun making changes to the film after facing criticism over the portrayal of actress Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Director Buchi Babu Sana has acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers and confirmed that certain scenes and camera shots that drew negative reactions have been removed from the movie.

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The Ram Charan-starrer, which opened to strong box-office numbers, quickly found itself at the centre of a social media debate. Many viewers criticised the way Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, was presented on screen, arguing that several sequences focused excessively on her physical appearance rather than her role in the story.

Responding to the controversy, Buchi Babu Sana said that the film’s intentions had been misunderstood to some extent.

The filmmaker said, "In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves. In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them."

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According to the director, the narrative was designed to depict a flawed protagonist whose behaviour evolves over the course of the story. However, he admitted that a few visual choices did not effectively communicate that message and instead created an unintended impression among audiences.

The filmmaker revealed that after reviewing audience feedback, the team decided to remove specific shots that were viewed as inappropriate or distracting.

The controversy intensified after alleged chat screenshots surfaced online, claiming that Janhvi Kapoor had previously expressed discomfort with certain camera angles during filming. Business Today is not able to independently verify the authenticity of these messages.

In an earlier public statement, Buchi Babu Sana apologised to those who felt uncomfortable with portions of the movie. He said cinema should entertain and connect with audiences while respecting their evolving perspectives and sensitivities.

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As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.



I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

Despite the controversy, Peddi, which has Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, is still doing well at the box office. It has made over ₹300 crore globally.