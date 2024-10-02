'Fire on box office surely': Fans celebrate Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan reunion in 'Vettaiyan The Hunter' trailer

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan fans assemble! The trailer of the much-awaited TJ Gnanavel-directorial Vettaiyan The Hunter is now out on YouTube. The film's trailer begins with a group of students seeking the arrest of a criminal and moves onto feature an interview wherein a protestor can be heard saying: "Such rogues have to be killed in encounters!"

It then proceeds to show the police investigation in the case and the ins and outs of the policing system. Following this, Thalaiva and Sr Bachchan enter to save the day. Soon after the trailer dropped on YouTube, fans and cinema lovers could not contain their excitement.

Fans rejoiced over the reunion of Thalaiva and Shahenshah of Bollywood after more than 30 years. Previously, the two veterans featured in movies such as Hum (1991) and Andha Kanoon (1983).

Here are some fan reactions on Vettaiyan's trailer

"What a trailer... Fire on box office surely... Vettaiyan The Hunter... is set to be a massive cinematic experience! With legends like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati leading the charge, this promises to be an action-packed reunion of some of India's biggest film stars," a user said.

"What a thrilling trailer. The trailer gave me goosebumps. Can't wait to watch this masterpiece. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan together after 30 years is a cinematic event we've all been waiting for (sic)," another user said. "Mass and class with neatly crafted storyline," yet another user said.

"It's been 30 long years, but the wait was worth it! The Vettaiyan Hindi trailer is everything and more. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are back with a bang!" a user commented. "The trailer is out, and it's just phenomenal. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are back on screen together after 30 years. Oct 10 is going to be a spectacle," yet another user said.

About Vettaiyan The Hunter

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film follows a retired police officer as he fights against the system. Also known as Thalaivar 170, Vettaiyan The Hunter also marks Amitabh Bachchan's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Besides Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the film features Fahadh Faasil, rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rao Ramesh, and Kishore in significant roles. Vettaiyan The Hunter is set to release in theatres on October 12, ahead of Vijayadashami.