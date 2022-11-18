'Govinda Naam Mera' OTT release date: Check details about cast, where and when to watch

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera will premier on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. While Vicky Kaushal plays Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi plays the role of his wife Gauri and Kiara his girlfriend Suku in the film directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Karan Johar revealed the new posters on Instagram and wrote, “Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens!” He also shared the solo posters of the three lead actors.

Vicky also shared his solo poster and introduced his character as, “Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera (my name is Govinda, dancing is my job).”

The film follows the story of a murder mystery. Govinda Naam Mera is Vicky's second film under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. This will also be Vicky's second digital release after his film Sardar Udham.

A few days ago, sharing a video on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar announced that the film will be released on an OTT platform. In the video, Vicky is seen being thrilled thinking that the said film is a biopic on Bollywood icon Govinda, but when Karan tells him that it is a story of the background dancer Govinda Waghmare, he gets 'blown' away.

On the movie front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's unnamed project alongside Sara Ali Khan. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri.

Bhumi will next be seen in The Ladykiller alongside Arjun Kapoor, and also has Bhakshak and Anubhav Sinha's Bheed in pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara is shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha with co-star Kartik Aaryan.



