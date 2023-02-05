Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and more nominated; see when and where to watch LIVE

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023, and it's sure to be a star-studded event. While much of the focus is on the awards themselves, the Grammys are more than just a night of celebration and recognition. It's an opportunity to celebrate the best in music, and its role in our culture.

According to India time, the award ceremony will begin at 6.30 am on February 6. Visit the official website https://live.grammy.com/ for a live stream of the award ceremony, red carpet looks and interviews.

Comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting the show. We can also expect some exhilarating performances by Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Bad Bunny.

This year's Grammys is one of the most anticipated events of the year, with some of the world's most talented and successful musicians vying for awards. The categories that will be featured are Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Music Video, among others.

Beyonce heads into the show with nine nominations, including an album of the year nod for the dance-heavy album "Renaissance." She has won 28 Grammys over her career, and could very well break the all-time record of 31 on Sunday.

English singer-songwriter Adele, who has claimed the album trophy twice, also is in the mix this year with her album "30."

Each of the categories has its own criteria and judging process, ensuring that the best music is recognized and rewarded. The nominees are typically chosen from the previous year's releases, so this year's contenders will be from albums released in 2022.

The Recording Academy, the governing body behind the Grammys, has made several changes in recent years to ensure that all nominees receive fair consideration. This includes expanding their jury pool, revising rules for determining nominees, and increasing transparency in their process.

The Grammys is also unique in that it celebrates the achievements of both major and independent labels. Artists can be nominated regardless of the size of their label, and the awards are often split between the two categories. This helps recognize some of the smaller, independent artists who can often be overlooked in other award shows.

