Grammys 2022: No tribute to Lata Mangeshkar; Twitter says 'do better'

After Oscars 2022 left out the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from their homage section, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards also left out the singer out of their In Memoriam section. Earlier, the Academy had paid tributes to Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Bhanu Athaiya in its ‘In Memoriam’ section.

This left the fans of the Aye Mere Watan ke Logon singer angry and they took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Grammy and Oscars. A user wrote, “No Lata Mangeshkar in the Grammys In Memoriam. This is such a shame. How do you even miss out on arguably the most prolific singer in the world? Grammys do better!”

Another user noted, “So both the Oscars and the Grammys failed to honour the late great Lata Mangeshkar in their respective memoriam segments? That’s a shame.”

Here’s how Internet reacted

Lata Mangeshkar, who was also bestowed with the Bharat Ratna for her contributions to the field of music, passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 years. She was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for 29 days. Some of her famous songs are Aap ki Nazron ne Samjha, Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya, Aye Mere Watan ke Logon, Aye Dil-e-Nadaan, Tere Bina Zindagi se among others.

She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and several National Film Awards.

