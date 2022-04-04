Grammy Awards 2022: Here's the list of winners in top categories

A list of winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:



— Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)

— Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.

— Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

— Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

— Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters

— Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

— Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

— Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

— Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent