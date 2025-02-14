'His persona is just amazing': Nagarjuna on meeting Narendra Modi, details PM's vision for Indian filmmakers

Nagarjuna, who was last seen in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale and Naa Saami Ranga, on Thursday spoke about the Akkineni family's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The superstar said that he said that the experience of meeting PM Modi was overwhelming.

He also shared the ONE quality of the Prime Minister that he found absolutely amazing.

Related Articles

"It was very overwhelming to meet him, and he was so warm and forthcoming and made us all at ease being the prime minister of the country. But then I was watching him very closely, so from close quarters there his aura and his persona is just amazing in clarity of thought," Nagarjuna said in an exclusive conversation with Business Today.

"And the information he had and about my father about us was just very, very perfect."

On February 7, the actor met PM Modi at the Parliament House and presented him with a book titled Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva on his father and legendary Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

His son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala were also present in the meeting. In this meeting, Nagarjuna apprised the PM of the technical advancements, state-of-the-art infrastructure at Annapurna Studios and Annapurna College of Film and Media and its role in nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.

Moreover, Nagarjuna said that the PM detailled his vision for the Indian filmmakers in a meeting on WAVES, the government's new platform for Indian cinema. The actor said that he believed the Prime Minister realised the power of the Indian entertainment industry regardless of the languages in which these films were made.

"He says it has to be nurtured to make it a global hub and he was very, very clear about it. So, he wanted everybody to participate in that all people from all walks of the industry." He added that a WAVES summit is likely to take place sometime around May and the PM asked all the 31 members of the advisory members to be a part of it.

Nagarjuna mentioned that the Prime Minister is looking at making India a global hub through WAVES and wants to give opportunity to new filmmakers, creative people, which they don't get a chance to otherwise show showcase their skills.