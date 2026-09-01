'I am excited about it': Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on his biopic 'Dada', says THIS on Rajkummar Rao

In a recent interaction with Times of India, Ganguly admitted that he feels more excited than nervous about seeing his life story unfold on screen. When asked about how he feels about it, he says he is excited, rather than nervous about seeing his journey retold, the report noted. The former BCCI president has previously revealed that he took five years to agree to the project, underscoring how carefully he approached the idea of a cinematic retelling of his life.

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Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story, is set to bring his life and career to the big screen. Reflecting on the project, Ganguly says, “It went on for five years before I agreed,” adding that the film will be “about cricket, my life, my growing up days. So, it’ll be fun.” Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and featuring Rajkummar Rao as Ganguly, the former India captain says he is not nervous about seeing his story on screen. “Cricket has taught me to be strong. So, there’s no reason to be nervous. I am excited about it,” he says. On Rao portraying him, Ganguly adds, “I think he’ll do a great job.”

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Mumbai: A city of cricketing milestones

For Ganguly, Mumbai is more than just a financial capital; it is a cricketing landmark. He recalled the city as the stage for several career-defining innings and matches, including crucial Ranji Trophy games and memorable Test hundreds that helped shape India’s fortunes. From Test matches and Ranji Trophy games to hundreds and India victories, Mumbai has been a significant part of his journey.

Ganguly’s connection with Mumbai goes beyond cricket, with the city bringing back memories of both his career and his favourite food spots. “This is a city which brings me back for work. I love the city,” he says. For Ganguly, Mumbai is simply “a cricket city”, but it also holds nostalgic food memories. “I used to eat vada pav and go to Chowpatty and have pani puri,” he recalls, while praising the city’s seafood: “The seafood here is great, too.”

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Life beyond cricket

While the biopic focuses on his cricketing legacy, Ganguly has remained active in multiple arenas post-retirement. He continues to serve as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal and has shown interest in the growth of Indian football, advocating for regular international exposure for local players. He has also stepped into television as the host of Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3, calling the show a new challenge and saying, “These shows are all about the participants.”

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Ganguly’s journey into the entertainment world may have taken him beyond the cricket field, but acting in films is a line he does not plan to cross. Reflecting on his experience, he says, “I’ve been on this side of the world for a long time,” adding that he is “surprised by how it all happened and how it all worked out.” While he describes the experience as “a good journey", Ganguly is clear that he has no interest in taking on a movie role. Asked if audiences could ever see him act in a film, he responds without hesitation: “No, not at all!”