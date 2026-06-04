'Ranveer Singh wants to play me': Lalit Modi claimed that Dhurandhar star met him for a biopic

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi has revealed that a biopic based on his life and the creation of the IPL is currently in development. The project is presently in the scripting stage, with Modi stating that he has already participated in “hundreds of hours” of interviews with scriptwriters to help shape the story.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with ANI, Modi said the film aims to chronicle not only his personal journey but also the global rise of the IPL, which he describes as a story that goes beyond cricket. According to him, the project will explore the business, human, and international dimensions behind the league’s creation.

DON'T MISS: 'Not a gold digger, I was the diamond digger': Lalit Modi on Sushmita Sen

“There is (a biopic). It’s all being scripted right now. I’ve already sat in hundreds of hours of interviews with scriptwriters. We are just scripting the story now,” Modi said.

He claimed that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had personally approached him a few years ago with a desire to portray him on screen. According to Modi, the actor travelled to London specifically to discuss the possibility of playing the former IPL chief in a future film.

Advertisement

“Ranveer wants to play me. He came in for me. I would like him to play, but if he had the time now, he’s become so big,” Modi said.

Modi recalled that he had never met Ranveer before receiving a call informing him that the actor wanted to meet. Modi added that the meeting took place at his London residence around two years ago and led to discussions about a potential biopic.

“He said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. That’s how that role came up. It wasn’t me asking him,” Modi said.

ALSO READ: 'No one won or lost': FWICE lifts ban on Ranveer Singh over quitting Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'

Advertisement

Praising the actor’s work, Modi described Ranveer as “amazing” and said he would still like to see him portray the role if scheduling permits. However, he acknowledged that the actor’s growing stature in the industry could make such a collaboration difficult.

The planned film is expected to be a large-scale production due to the international scope of the IPL story. Modi noted that the narrative would cover his travels around the world while conceptualising and building the tournament, which has since become one of the most valuable sports leagues globally.