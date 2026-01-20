'I don't want to reconcile with my family': Brooklyn Beckham accuses David, Victoria of parental control

Brooklyn Beckham has issued a six-page public statement detailing his belief that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, tried to control key aspects of his life and negatively influenced his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz. In his statement, Brooklyn addressed media speculation about the family's private struggles and described the emotional impact of ongoing family disputes. This marks the first time Brooklyn has provided such detail about the issues affecting his marriage and well-being.

Advertisement

Brooklyn stated that his parents "repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name," though he did not clarify which rights were in question. He explained that he refused to comply, a decision that he said "affected the payday," adding that his parents have never treated him the same since.

Brooklyn directly addressed the public narrative, saying, "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life (sic)."

Advertisement

He further claimed that his parents attempted to sabotage his wedding, stating that his mother, a fashion designer, withdrew from making Nicola’s dress at the last minute, forcing Nicola to quickly find an alternative despite her initial excitement.

Brooklyn described a distressing wedding event when singer Marc Anthony invited him on stage for what was intended as his first dance with Nicola, but instead, his mother was waiting and danced with him. He said the incident left him feeling "uncomfortable and humiliated."

As a result, he and Nicola renewed their vows in 2025 to replace the memory with a happier one. He also shared that he grew up struggling with severe anxiety and that since distancing himself from his parents, this anxiety has disappeared. He added that he and Nicola now hope to lead a quiet life focused on peace and privacy.

Advertisement

Brooklyn commented on his parents’ media approach, saying, "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."