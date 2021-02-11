'I feel confident in my skin': Cardi B slams trolls for criticising her makeup face

Cardi B, widely popular American rapper, hopped onto Instagram and posted a video of a non makeup look. In a 52 second Instagram video, Cardi B shared a message about not wearing makeup and how the singer's face looks 20 minute after waking up.

"This is my face after wakin(g) up 20 minutes ago, no filter, hair not brushed, lip chap all that. I (have) never been afraid to show my real self. When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticise your face."

The actor/rapper also added that she feels confident even when she's not in full glam, and called out the online trolls who attempt to make women not feel good about themselves or feel comfortable in their own skin.

"I'm confident in my own skin. You bi****s need to ask ya self (yourself) if ya confidence in ya self enough that ya gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that's winning and in their 20s," she wrote in the caption.

"I am great, I am happy, my records (are) doing great, just because you got so much hatred in your heart when I do great, you try to put it down, you can't! I must stay on top," she added.

The two-part video post garnered huge response from some of the popular faces of the entertainment industry mates like Rocky Rivera, Prema Donna and Damone Roberts to name a few.

The actor/musician was also seen going unapologetically vocal about her stubborn acne issue on her Twitter handle; which also gained encouraging responses. Cardi B currently has 82.4 million followers on Instagram and about 17 million followers on Twitter.

