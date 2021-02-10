Kangana Ranaut threatens to leave Twitter, says will join homegrown Koo

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday threatened to leave Twitter, stating that she will soon join the indigenous Twitter-like app Koo. Kangana threatened to leave Twitter after the social media site issued a statement saying that it will not take action against accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians. Twitter had been asked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to block a number of accounts over the ongoing farmer protests in the country.

Kangana was not happy with Twitter's refusal to comply. She retweeted and wrote, "Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That's not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack"

Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That's not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack . https://t.co/Or22Uq8cCz - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

Kangana's anger at Twitter was not just left at that. Kangana in another tweet said that she is going to shift to Koo and will soon share her account details. She wrote, "Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there. Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp."

Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there. Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapphttps://t.co/Kdm0TISCmR - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

Earlier, Twitter had deleted several of Kangana Ranaut's tweets over the farmers' protest. "We have taken action on tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options," Twitter had said in a statement.

Twitter had even suspended Kangana Ranaut's official account for a few hours. Twitter had also taken down a tweet by the 'Queen' star in which she had quoted a tweet by cricketer Rohit Sharma over his comments on the farmers' protest.

Many prominent figures and organisations have already flocked over to the indigenous app. Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, MeiTY, Digital India, India Post, NIC, NIELIT, SAMEER, Common Services Center, UMANG app, Digi Locker, NIXI, STPI, CDAC, CMET, among others, have already joined Koo.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot; netizens cry 'blasphemy'