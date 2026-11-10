'I felt your support': Daler Mehndi pens emotional note after Uttarakhand controversy

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Daler Mehndi thanks Mika Singh, family for support

The singer also credited his family for providing strength during the controversy, making a special mention of his brother and fellow singer Mika Singh, who publicly defended him after the incident.

“My family has been my greatest strength through this time. My brother Mika stood up for me like a force to reckon with,” Mehndi said in his message. He also thanked his wife, Taranpreet Kaur, his son Gurdeep Mehndi and his daughters for their unwavering support.

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Extending his gratitude to the music fraternity and fans across the country, Mehndi said he was fortunate to experience such affection during his lifetime. He added that although he might not have responded to every message, he had seen and felt the support extended to him.

“I may not have responded to every message or every word, but please know that I saw them, I felt them, and I will never forget the kindness you have shown me,” he wrote.

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What happened at Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand event?

The controversy erupted on October 18 when Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand’s New Tehri. State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the performance midway and questioned the singer’s conduct, alleging that he appeared intoxicated and criticising his singing.

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Videos of the exchange subsequently went viral on social media, triggering widespread reactions. Several members of the entertainment industry, including Mika Singh, came forward in support of Mehndi.

Mika had defended his brother and questioned the manner in which the singer was confronted publicly. The incident also prompted discussions about the treatment of performers at public events.

In his Diwali message, however, Mehndi chose to focus on gratitude rather than directly addressing the allegations or revisiting the confrontation. He thanked everyone who stood by him and said the experience had reinforced his belief in the importance of family, love and solidarity.