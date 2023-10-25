'I was like Oh My God!' Ranveer Singh gushes about how he first saw Deepika Padukone in Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' Season 8

Karan Johar's hit talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8 is all set to premiere on October 26 at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode of the chat show will feature the celebrity power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together for the first time.

The show's eighth season is all set to bring you closer to your favourite stars as the show host, Karan Johar, engages them in some hot and spicy conversation. The show will drop new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode of the show will have one of the most awaited star couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together and will be seen spilling the beans on their marriage, proposal and more.

In the curtain raiser episode, the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing his experience of meeting his real-life heroine and love of his life in the most dramatic way for which Singh is known.

Sharing the incident where he first saw Deepika, Ranveer Singh said, “There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Bhansali’s house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika’s arrival. So I was sitting on the table, and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankar, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like Oh My God!”

Throughout the years, Koffee With Karan has given fans some of the most iconic moments and confessions from their stars and fans are eagerly waiting to see what this fresh season has in store for them.

Some of the other celebrities expected this season on Karan Johar’s couch are Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, among others.

