'I'm sick and tired': Actor Malaika Arora's father in final phone call to daughters before jumping off to death

Father of model-actor Malaika Arora, Anil Kuldip Mehta, died by suicide on Wednesday morning, leaving his family and the entertainment community in mourning. The 65-year-old reportedly made a heartbreaking final phone call to his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, moments before his death, expressing feelings of despair. “I’m sick and tired,” he told them, according to sources.

Related Articles

Shortly after the tragedy, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a statement on behalf of the family, expressing their profound grief. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock over this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect," the statement read.

The incident occurred at Ayesha Manor in Bandra, where Mehta jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of the family residence. His wife, Joyce Polycarp, was in the flat at the time and became concerned when she noticed her husband’s slippers in the living room around 9 am.

After searching for him, she leaned over the balcony railing and witnessed a chaotic scene below, where a security guard was calling for help. "That was when I realized something was terribly wrong," she reportedly told police.

Sources indicate that Mehta’s last moments were filled with distress. His daughter Malaika was en route to an event in Pune when she received his call, highlighting the urgency of his emotional state.

A post-mortem examination is currently being conducted at Bhabha Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. The news of Anil Mehta's passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.