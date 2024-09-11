Actor Malaika Arora's father dies by Suicide after jumping off a terrace: Mumbai Police

scorecardresearch
In a shocking update, the father of actress and model Malaika Arora, Anil Arora, died by suicide by jumping off a building's terrace on Wednesday, according to the Mumbai Police.

High-ranking police officers have arrived at the scene, but no suicide note has been discovered. Investigators are still working to identify potential reasons for the suicide.

Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora's ex-husband and an actor-producer arrived at her home accompanied by some police officers. He was the first person to arrive at her residence after the news broke. Malaika wasn't present at her home when the incident took place. 

Malaika Arora's parents got a divorce when she was 11 years old. She and her younger sister, Amrita Arora, who was 6 at the time, were raised by their mother, Joyce Polycarp.

Published on: Sep 11, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
