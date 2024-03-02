‘Investing deeply in unearthing stories, often unheard of’: Sai Abishek on Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans for India in 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to diversify its content slate in the realms of history and mythology-based shows with the release of the documentary Secrets of Buddha Relics, based on the final days of Gautam Buddha until the day he attained enlightenment, according to Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Related Articles

He also elaborated about Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to tap further into the realms of history and mythology. Abishek also talked about the content on OTT platforms that is likely to augur well with the audiences in 2024. Edited excerpts:

Business Today: We are seeing an emerging trend of shows and movies based on historical and mythological stories doing well in the OTT space with the popularity of documentaries like Alexander: Making of a God on Netflix. How is ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’ tapping into this trend?

Sai Abishek: From an Indian perspective, there is a palpable eagerness to delve into India's expansive stories of history and mythology. In this dynamic landscape, 'Secrets of the Buddha Relics' emerges as a prime example, tapping into this thriving storytelling landscape. The documentary provides a captivating exploration of ancient relics associated with Buddha, offering viewers an immersive experience.

In today's era, where audiences seek both entertainment and information, 'Secrets of the Buddha Relics' stands out by satisfying curiosity about the final days of Gautam Buddha and the relevance of his relics in contemporary times.

With a resurgence of interest in history and mythology, the documentary aims to enrich the streaming landscape with its insightful storytelling and universal appeal. It not only entertains but also provides a fresh perspective, making it a compelling watch for discerning viewers.

BT: What other documentaries on history or real-life incidents is Warner Bros. Discovery planning in the near future?

SA: We are investing deeply in unearthing stories, often unheard of, from the Indian subcontinent. So stories not just from modern history but also from ancient times, but put in context for today’s audiences.

We at Warner Bros. Discovery are looking to tap into India's collective past with entertaining documentaries and series set to roll out this year. We are building upon all that we have learned while building this category over the years.

BT: Secrets of Buddha Relics is coming two years after Secrets of the Kohinoor and Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century. What are the next projects lined up in the Secrets franchise?

SA: We are currently looking at a range of stories in the secrets franchise that allows us to expand the scope of the franchise. However, we are always attentive to public demand and feedback, and we remain open to considering new projects that resonate with our audience's interests and preferences.

BT: How did the idea of a franchise of documentaries come up? What was the thought process behind it?

SA: We create franchises for various reasons; it could be to maintain a cohesive and recognizable brand identity across our IPs or to capitalize on the success of established franchises and explore related themes. This approach allowed us to reinforce the resounding success of original documentaries like ‘Secrets of Sinauli’, ‘Money Mafia’, ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ or ‘Star vs Food’ by turning them into franchises.

The underlying thought process behind these titles was to provide audiences with a consistent and engaging viewing experience. It also helps us to weave together diverse topics and themes across to offer viewers the opportunity to delve deeper into various themes and delve deeper into various themes that help tap into and build superfans.

BT: Moving on, 2024 is a significant year for the expansion of the OTT space in terms of content and storytelling. What kind of stories, apart from history and mythology as well as crime, do you see auguring well with the audience in the coming time?

SA: In the year ahead, we foresee a dynamic evolution within the OTT landscape, where diverse storytelling genres will flourish. Beyond the perennial favourites of history, mythology, and crime, we foresee a burgeoning interest in a multitude of genres including biopics,

Human interest stories, investigative docs, larger than life stories, noisy celeb driven reality shows, docudramas and of course scripted programming as always. These genres offer rich storytelling opportunities that resonate with audiences seeking both entertainment and thought-provoking content.

At Warner Bros. Discovery, our focus remains on delivering captivating narratives and engaging content that caters to a broad spectrum of interests and preferences. We are driving dual priorities across linear and OTT priorities. There is already a slate in production and a few more to be commissioned this year.