'Foresee a dynamic evolution': Warner Bros' Sai Abhishek on what viewers want from OTT platforms

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery told Business Today that in 2024, genres other than history, mythology and crime also stand a chance on OTT platforms. He added that viewers are interested in biopics, human interest stories, investigative documentaries, larger-than-life stories, noisy celebrity-driven reality shows, docudramas and scripted programming.

Related Articles

“In the year ahead, we foresee a dynamic evolution within the OTT landscape, where diverse storytelling genres will flourish. Beyond the perennial favourites of history, mythology and crime, we foresee a burgeoning interest in a multitude of genres including biopics, human interest stories, investigative docs, larger than life stories, noisy celeb driven reality shows, docudramas and of course scripted programming as always,” Abishek said.

According to Abishek, these genres offer opportunities to streaming platforms to pick up stories that resonate with audiences who tune into OTT platforms for both entertainment and thought-provoking content.

He also elaborated on Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy to cater to multiple audience interests and preferences across linear and OTT platforms. Abishek mentioned that many shows are already in production and a few more are likely to be commissioned this year.

“At Warner Bros. Discovery, our focus remains on delivering captivating narratives and engaging content that caters to a broad spectrum of interests and preferences. We are driving dual priorities across linear and OTT priorities. There is already a slate in production and a few more to be commissioned this year,” Abishek added.

What did India watch on OTT platforms in 2023?

This is a refreshing change in terms of OTT viewership in India compared to the previous year. In 2023, audiences tuned into OTT apps for crime and drama shows as well as investigative dramas. On Amazon Fire TV, viewers tuned in for series like Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, Sonakshi Sinha-led Dahaad, Vikramaditya Motwane-directorial Jubilee and Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur-starrer Made in Heaven.

As per IMDb, Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky-starrer Kohrra and Sonakshi Sinha-led Dahaad were among the top watched shows in 2023 in India. Other shows that kept viewers glued to their screens are Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor-led The Night Manager, Arshad Warsi's Asur 2, Rana Daggubati-starrer Rana Naidu and Dimple Kapadia-led Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Streaming giant Netflix said in a blog that Indian series and movies such as Yami Gautam’s Chor Nikal ke Bhaaga, Sanya Malhotra-led Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, and Kohrra were among the most-viewed in 2023.

Other shows and movies that augured well with the viewers were Kay Kay Menon and R Madhavan-starrer The Railway Men, Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Kareena Kapoor’s OTT debut Jaane Jaan and Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya.

Not only did OTT platforms offer original content to a larger audience, they also took licensed films to new audiences. “Licensed films like Shehzada, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Jawan, Gatta Kushti, Vaathi and Waltair Veerayya found new audiences, featuring in global charts,” Netflix noted in its blog.