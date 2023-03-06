‘It is finally happening’: Janhvi Kapoor set to make her Telugu debut, shares poster on her birthday

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has more than one reason to celebrate her birthday today as she is set to make her big Telugu debut with NTR 30, featuring opposite Jr NTR and it will be directed by Koratala Siva.

She took to Instagram to share the first poster of the film on her 26th birthday. The picture showed Kapoor sitting on rocks. She was dressed in a pink and blue traditional attire.

The movie, which marks Kapoor's debut in south cinema, is slated to be released on April 5, 2024.

"It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr," Kapoor captioned her post. The post garnered huge likes and comments. A lot of fans also wished Kapoor on her birthday as well as congratulated her on Telugu debut. One user wrote, "Welcome To South Indian Film", while another wrote, "Welcome to TFI".

With this movie, Jr NTR reunites with Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage which is likely to go on floors this month.

While sharing the poster on Twitter, NTR Arts wrote, "She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30. Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor."

The film is Jr NTR's 30th project, which will be produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board as music composer of the film, with R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as art director and Sreekar Prasad as editor.

Janhvi Kapoor was last featured in the survival thriller Mili. She has worked in other films such as Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Bawaal, and Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. Kapoor started her career with Dharma Productions' Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

