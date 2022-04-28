It’s Ajay Devgn vs Kichcha Sudeep over language imposition debate; what you need to know 

Language wars have been a regular feature of Indian discourse. The issue took centre stage recently with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and Makkhi actor Kichcha Sudeepa entered into a Twitter spat regarding the same.

During his conversation with KarnatakaTak, Kichcha Sudeepa said that Hindi is no more a national language. He said, “Hindi is no more a national language.” He added, “Because we come from South India, they started terming us ‘pan-India’. Why isn’t Hindi [cinema] being said as pan-India?”

Sudeep furthermore asked that what films are doing better at the box office these days. This comes in the wake of pan India films like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 taking the box office by storm.

The actor, also known for his performance in Hindi films like Rann and Dabangg 3, had also made comments on similar lines during the launch event of his film R: Deadliest Gangster. He said, “You said that a pan-India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction, Hindi is no more a national language.”

He added, “They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.”

Soon after these remarks, Singham and Drishyam actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and asked Sudeep that if Hindi is not the national language of India, then why are South Indian movies being dubbed in Hindi. Devgn tweeted, “Kichcha Sudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release movies made in your mother tongue in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Sudeep retweeted Ajay Devgn’s tweet and wrote, “Hello Ajay Devgn sir… the context to why I said that line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably will emphasise on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt, provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir.”

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

The Makkhi star said in another tweet he understood Devgn’s tweet in Hindi as “we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi.” He said, “And sir Ajay Devgn, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That’s only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir.”

And sir @ajaydevgn ,,

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don't we too belong to India sir.

🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

After this conflict gathered steam on social media, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma chimed in and said that Hindi actors “are insecure and jealous of the South stars” due to the resounding success of Yash’s latest KGF 2, which had a Rs 50 crore opening day.

Varma tweeted, “The base undeniable ground truth Kichcha Sudeepa sir, is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film KGF 2 had a Rs 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films.”

The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

