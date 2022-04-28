'KGF 2' box office collection: Yash-starrer beats 'PK', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Sanju'

Yash's latest movie KGF: Chapter 2 is smashing all records in terms of box office collections. KGF 2 has overtook Aamir Khan's PK, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju at the box office and has raked in a total collection of Rs 343.13 crore as of Wednesday. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt film has become the third highest grossing Hindi film after Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "KGF2 crosses Tiger Zinda hai, PK and Sanju *lifetime biz*... NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Friday 11.56 crore; Saturday 18.25 crore; Sunday 22.68 crore; Monday 8.28 crore; Tuesday 7.48 crore; Wednesday 6.25 crore. Total: Rs 343.13 crore. India business. Hindi."

Meanwhile, the Yash-starrer film has been setting new records at the international box office as well. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the latest KGF film has mopped up Rs 926.27 crore at the global box office so far.

Vijayabalan said that while the film made Rs 720.31 crore at the international box office in its first week, it hasn't slowed down in its second week. In its second week, the film raked in Rs 30.18 crore on day 1; Rs 26.09 crore on day 2; Rs 42.15 crore on day 3; Rs 64.83 crore on day 4; Rs 23.74 crore on day 5 and Rs 19.37 crore on day 6.

About KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 traces the life of a gangster Rocky Bhai (played by Yash) who fights villains Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt) and Ramika Sen (played by Raveena Tandon). The latest Yash film has been helmed by Prashanth Neel and jointly backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. KGF 2 has been released in various languages—Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The post credit scene of the film indicated towards a sequel of the film. Besides Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Rao Ramesh, Saran and Eswari Rao in supporting roles.

